Breakthrough in French toddler death mystery as grandparents arrested

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A lengthy investigation into the mysterious death in 2023 of a French toddler took a surprise turn on Tuesday when police arrested the boy's grandparents on suspicion of murder.

The death of Emile Soleil, a boy of two-and-a-half who went missing in a French Alpine village in July 2023, had remained unexplained even after some of his remains were discovered nine months later.

Prosecutors at the time said the cause of his death could have been "a fall, manslaughter or murder".

Emile had been staying at the summer home of his maternal grandparents in the tiny hamlet of Le Haut-Vernet when he vanished.

Two neighbours last saw him walking alone on a street in Le Vernet, 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) up in the French Alps, in the late afternoon of July 8, 2023.

Emile's mother and father were absent on the day he disappeared.

Nine months later, a walker discovered his skull and teeth 1.7 kilometres (1.1 miles) from the village.

Police later found more bones and items of the boy's clothing.

Within hours of police being alerted to Emile's disappearance, hundreds of people joined the police and military to search for the toddler over an area of nearly 100 hectares (250 acres).

Thirty houses in the area were searched and residents questioned.