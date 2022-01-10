Breakthrough in Geneva Is Impossible Without Revising NATO Decisions on Ukraine - Ryabkov

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moscow is ready to listen to what the United States will say about the non-deployment of missiles in Ukraine, but a constructive dialogue at the upcoming meeting in Geneva is possible only in the broader context of revising the decisions of the 2008 NATO summit on the future of Ukraine in the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier in January, Washington said it was ready to discuss with Moscow certain aspects of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, including the non-deployment of missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

"We will listen to what they have to say (at the Geneva talks). But ... this needs to be put into a broader context: are they ready to ensure that the decision of the 2008 ... (NATO) summit is withdrawn, are they ready to give legal guarantees that this country, as well as other countries ” a well-known list exists ” that they will not join NATO? This is an open question," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that he has rather pessimistic forecasts in this regard.

"But we will persistently explain that without solving this key task, a productive dialogue is impossible," he noted.