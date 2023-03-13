Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Win Best Actor, Actress Oscars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in "The Whale," according to the live broadcast of the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The 95th academy Awards ceremony kicked off at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.