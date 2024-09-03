Open Menu

Brendon McCullum Named As England White-ball Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Brendon McCullum named as England white-ball coach

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) England Test coach Brendon McCullum will also take control of the white-ball teams, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The ECB said the New Zealander would be in charge of both the Test and limited-overs teams from January 2025, coinciding with England's limited-overs tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

Related Topics

India Cricket ICC Wales January From Coach

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

5 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

6 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

7 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

7 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

11 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

20 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

20 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

20 hours ago

More Stories From World