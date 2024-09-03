Brendon McCullum named as England white-ball coach

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) England Test coach Brendon McCullum will also take control of the white-ball teams, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The ECB said the New Zealander would be in charge of both the Test and limited-overs teams from January 2025, coinciding with England's limited-overs tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."