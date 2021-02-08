Brent Crude Trading Above $60 per Barrel for First Time Since Late January 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $60 per barrel for the first time since January 29, 2020, trading data shows on Monday.

As of 08:25 Moscow time (05:25 GMT), the April futures were trading 0.77 percent up at $60.01 per barrel, while March futures for WTI hovered at $57.73 per barrel, showing a 1.18 percent increase.