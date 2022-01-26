Brent oil price tops $90 for first time since 2014

Brent oil on Wednesday surpassed $90 per barrel to strike the highest level for more than seven years, rattled by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and supply concerns in the Middle East

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Brent oil on Wednesday surpassed $90 per barrel to strike the highest level for more than seven years, rattled by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and supply concerns in the middle East.

European benchmark Brent North Sea crude rallied as high as $90.02 in late afternoon London trade, attaining a level last seen in October 2014.