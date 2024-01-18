Open Menu

Brentford's Toney 'free' After Betting Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Brentford's Toney 'free' after betting ban

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Brentford striker Ivan Toney declared himself "free" as he refused to rule out a big-money move after his eight-month ban came to an end on Wednesday.

Toney had been serving a suspension for breaching English Football Association gambling rules and he could return to action in Brentford's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 27-year-old took to social media to mark the end of his ban by posting a GIF of a man holding his arms aloft in celebration, with the slogan "free!" on the bottom of the image.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said before his side's FA Cup third-round replay defeat at Wolves on Tuesday that Toney "will be absolutely on it and ready for Saturday".

But Toney has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea during the transfer window and he admitted the possibility of joining one of the Premier League giants is intriguing.

Asked if this was not the right time to leave Brentford, Toney told Sky sports: "Well I don't know, you can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere.

"It's obvious I'd like to play for a top club, everybody wants to play for the top clubs, fighting for titles and these kinds of things.

"So whether it's this January for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?

"But my main focus is doing what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.

"

Frank is hoping to keep Toney at least until the end of the season.

"It's a team he's really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans," Frank said.

"We've done everything we can to help him through this. We'd like to keep him, but we know how football is."

Toney's last competitive match was in Brentford's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6, but he has been allowed to train with his team-mates since September.

He made his England debut during a European Championship qualifying win against Ukraine last March and has scored 32 goals in 66 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

Toney was also fined £50,000 ($63,000) and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

He has been diagnosed as a gambling addict, but is confident he has beaten the habit.

"Sometimes you just don't realise what you're doing in the moment. It's sorted out now," he said.

"I've spoken to people about it and it's all sorted now, so I'll focus on doing the right thing. I'll do none of that rubbish now, it's all good."

Related Topics

Football Sports Ukraine Social Media Liverpool Man Nottingham Money January March May September All Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

2 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

2 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

2 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

2 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

2 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

2 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

2 hours ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World