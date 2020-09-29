UrduPoint.com
Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited Grand Jury Transcripts - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Breonna Taylor's family demands that the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron release a complete and unedited transcript of his presentation after the grand jury failed to indict any police officer involved in the death of the African American woman, the family's lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Breonna Taylor's family demands that the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron release a complete and unedited transcript of his presentation after the grand jury failed to indict any police officer involved in the death of the African American woman, the family's lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday.

A local court ordered Cameron to make his grand jury presentation public and he promised to comply.

"AG Cameron says he'll comply tomorrow. We urge him to release a COMPLETE and UNEDITED copy of the recording, along with any and all evidence in Bre's case," Crump said via Twitter.

The grand jury returned no indictments of two police officers who participated in executing the search warrant in Taylor's house. Another officer was found guilty of wanton endangerment since he used a firearm in a way that his bullets hit a neighboring apartment.

