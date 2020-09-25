UrduPoint.com
Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Grand Jury Transcripts - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Breonna Taylor's family layer Benjamin Crump demanded during a press conference on Friday the release of transcripts of the grand jury proceedings during which no police officer that executed a drug raid on Taylor's house was found guilty in her death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Breonna Taylor's family layer Benjamin Crump demanded during a press conference on Friday the release of transcripts of the grand jury proceedings during which no police officer that executed a drug raid on Taylor's house was found guilty in her death.

"We are standing here today united in solidarity and demanding that he release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings so we can know if there was anybody giving a voice to Breonna Taylor," Crump said.

The release of the transcripts is a condition put forth by the Taylor family to accept the grand jury's decision, Crump said.

"Breonna Taylor's entire family is heartbroken, devastated and outraged and confused and bewildered just like all of us as to what the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury.

Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor's behalf or did he make a unilateral decision to put him thumb on the scales of justice to help, try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers?" Crump said.

The grand jury returned no indictments of the police officers who participated in executing the search warrant, including the one who probably shot Taylor in her apartment. An officer was found guilty of wanton endangerment since his bullets made their way to a neighboring apartment.

