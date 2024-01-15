Open Menu

Brest See Off Montpelllier To Go Third In Ligue 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Brest see off Montpelllier to go third in Ligue 1

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Brest climbed to third in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 2-0 home victory over Montpellier to continue their surprise push for European football.

Hugo Magnetti opened the scoring just after half-time in Brittany and substitute Jeremy Le Douaron struck in stoppage time to seal a sixth win in seven games for Eric Roy's side.

They moved above Monaco and to within a point of Nice after both those sides lost on Saturday, and sit in an automatic Champions League qualification spot.

"We're going through a good patch, we have to make the most of it. We know in football things happen very quickly, one way or another," said Roy, the one-time Sunderland midfielder.

Brest are six points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who can extend their advantage later on Sunday away to last season's runners-up Lens.

Lille eased to a 3-0 win over Lorient with goals from Jonathan David, Remy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova. Clermont's 2-1 victory at Nantes pushed Lorient to the foot of the table.

Toulouse picked up only their third win of the season after beating Metz 1-0, leaving Lyon in the relegation play-off spot after they lost 3-1 at Le Havre.

Gautier Lloris, the brother of former France goalkeeper Hugo, put Le Havre ahead with Emmanuel Sabbi and Christopher Operi striking either side of a goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

Lyon had Jake O'Brien sent off in the first half and finished with nine men as Duje Caleta-Car also saw red, their mini-revival abruptly halted after finishing 2023 with three wins in a row.

Related Topics

Football France Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Metz Nice Toulouse Lille Le Havre Lyon Monaco David Sunderland Sunday From PSG

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

6 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

16 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

1 day ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

1 day ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

1 day ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

1 day ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

1 day ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

1 day ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

1 day ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World