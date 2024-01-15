Brest See Off Montpelllier To Go Third In Ligue 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Brest climbed to third in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 2-0 home victory over Montpellier to continue their surprise push for European football.
Hugo Magnetti opened the scoring just after half-time in Brittany and substitute Jeremy Le Douaron struck in stoppage time to seal a sixth win in seven games for Eric Roy's side.
They moved above Monaco and to within a point of Nice after both those sides lost on Saturday, and sit in an automatic Champions League qualification spot.
"We're going through a good patch, we have to make the most of it. We know in football things happen very quickly, one way or another," said Roy, the one-time Sunderland midfielder.
Brest are six points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who can extend their advantage later on Sunday away to last season's runners-up Lens.
Lille eased to a 3-0 win over Lorient with goals from Jonathan David, Remy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova. Clermont's 2-1 victory at Nantes pushed Lorient to the foot of the table.
Toulouse picked up only their third win of the season after beating Metz 1-0, leaving Lyon in the relegation play-off spot after they lost 3-1 at Le Havre.
Gautier Lloris, the brother of former France goalkeeper Hugo, put Le Havre ahead with Emmanuel Sabbi and Christopher Operi striking either side of a goal from Alexandre Lacazette.
Lyon had Jake O'Brien sent off in the first half and finished with nine men as Duje Caleta-Car also saw red, their mini-revival abruptly halted after finishing 2023 with three wins in a row.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From World
-
Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal, Dube help India crush Afghanistan to clinch T20 series2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 minutes ago
-
Stark strike snatches late point for Bremen at Bochum2 minutes ago
-
Houses burn as new volcanic eruption threatens Icelandic village2 minutes ago
-
Villa held by Everton after Moreno strike ruled out2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results3 minutes ago