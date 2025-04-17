Open Menu

BRETC To Facilitate Deeper Integration Between China, Partner Countries: Ambassador Moin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM

BRETC to facilitate deeper integration between China, partner countries: Ambassador Moin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Former Pakistan Ambassador to China and Advisor, Belt and Road Economic and Trade Center, Moin Ul Haque, has said that the BRETC aims to serve as a one-stop platform for trade, investment and cultural exchanges, facilitating deeper integration between China and partner countries.

"The basic purpose of setting up the center was to provide a platform for the countries which are members of Belt and Road for their business connectivity, to improve, to facilitate international trade, to provide a one stop solution for joint ventures with Chinese companies," he told CGTN after the inauguration of the BRETC.

The Belt and Road Economic Center or BRETC, officially launched in Changshu City, a key hub in the Yangtze River Delta economic zone in Jiangsu Province, represents a mutually beneficial partnership.

It provides the Belt and Road partner countries with free office space for three years, a free display corner, legal support, and helps them to set up business branch offices in China.

It also serves as a platform, enabling Belt and Road countries to procure Chinese exports – including commodities and advanced technologies.

Ibrahim Munir, Chairman of IBI International Group, which initiated and funded the BRETC, spoke about the reasons he chose the newly built High-Tech Zone in Changshu as the location for the center.

Ibrahim Munir said, "It gives you all solutions when it comes to the business.

It has all kinds of industry – textiles, solar manufacturing, biotech and name of any industry you can have it here. And also the connectivity towards the ports, Changshu port and Suzhou port and Shanghai port. It's all in one solution, 2ZA3 BXQ and also the incentives, the government policy for the businesses is perfect."

The BRETC aims to connect with over 30 countries. So far, the center has already engaged with more than 20 countries to discuss future collaborations and shared visions.

Once put into operation, the Center will offer comprehensive solutions spanning bilateral bulk trade, supply chain management, engineering procurement and construction (EPC), transfer-operate-transfer (TOT) projects, production line setup and financing services for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) engagements.

Among its core objectives are facilitating joint ventures, providing project and trade financing, and helping partner countries access China's market. The center features dedicated country display zones and liaison offices for key partners, including Pakistan, Jordan, Nigeria and others.

More than 100 guests, including ambassadors and consuls-general to China, government officials, and representatives from the business community, participated in the launch ceremony.

APP/asg

