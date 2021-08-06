UrduPoint.com

Brexit And Pandemic Drive UK Road Haulage Into Crisis

Major supermarket chains in Britain are offering cash bonuses for lorry drivers, as Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic leaves tens of thousands of jobs unfilled and shop shelves increasingly empty

Industry warnings of crisis affecting supplies of everything from milk to sweets and tonic water have intensified, along with demands for the government to act fast or risk disruption leading up to Christmas.

"It's a perfect storm," Rob Hollyman, director of the haulage company North West Cargo, told AFP in an interview.

His company owns 160 trucks, but is struggling to fill up to 30 vacancies for drivers across its three depots in northwest England.

Nationwide, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the shortfall runs to 100,000 lorry drivers -- out of a total trucking workforce of 300,000.

Like many other UK hauliers, North West Cargo used to fill its cabs with drivers from eastern Europe. But Britain's exit from the European Union and the introduction of onerous new visa rules triggered an exodus.

Meanwhile, an estimated 20,000 trainee British drivers are stuck in the pipeline, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a months-long backlog for license tests.

And like other UK industries, road haulage is suffering a "pingdemic" caused by many drivers being told by a government app to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have the work, but we don't have the drivers to do that," said Hollyman, who complained he is being out priced by bigger operators as a bidding war opens up to entice new drivers.

"It's a big issue. There is a limited number of drivers in this country and all that is happening is that resource is being pulled in one direction," he said, referring to supermarket chains like Tesco.

Britain's biggest grocer has announced starting bonuses of �1,000 ($1,390, 1,175 Euros) to lure new recruits to operate its heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The John Lewis Partnership, which runs the Waitrose chain of supermarkets, says it will raise its HGV driver salaries by up to �5,000 to ensure it can offer "market competitive rates".

