MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Delivering Brexit by October 31 has remained the priority for the UK government, Queen Elizabeth II said Monday at the opening of a new parliament session.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31," the queen said.

The queen announced upcoming work on new policies for fisheries, agriculture and trade "seizing the opportunities that arise from leaving the European Union."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he wants the UK to leave by October 31 although a new deal still has not been reached with the European Union.