Brexit Champion Farage Announces UK Election Candidacy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Nigel Farage on Monday said he would stand as a candidate for the anti-immigration Reform UK party in Britain's general election next month, after initially ruling out running.
"I have changed my mind... I am going to stand," Farage, 60, told a news conference. He will seek election on July 4 in the fiercely pro-Brexit seat of Clacton, southeast England.
Farage said he had had a change of heart as "I can't let down those millions of people" who had supported him throughout previous elections and referendums.
The move piles more pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose languishing Conservatives can ill afford to lose votes on its right.
Reform is currently polling at around 11 percent, which if replicated at the ballot box could split the right-wing vote, potentially depriving the Conservatives of key seats needed to win re-election.
"I genuinely believe we can get more votes than the Conservative party. They are on the brink of total collapse," said the arch-eurosceptic.
But Farage promised that Reform, which he founded and has now become leader, will also take votes from the main opposition Labour party, although conceded that they will win the election.
"What I'm really calling for, and what I intend to lead is a political revolt. A turning of our backs on the political status quo," he added.
"Nothing in this country works any more. We are in decline."
Farage has failed in his seven previous attempts at becoming an MP in the UK parliament but was a member of the European Parliament in Brussels for UKIP and Reform UK's forerunner the Brexit Party.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From World
-
Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely: scientists5 minutes ago
-
Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move15 minutes ago
-
Nigel Farage: eighth time lucky for Brexit figurehead?15 minutes ago
-
Djokovic into French Open quarter-finals after five-set thriller45 minutes ago
-
'Manterrupting': French PM under fire over surprise debate appearance1 hour ago
-
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over garbage balloons1 hour ago
-
'This is what we've been fighting for.' British veteran remembers D-Day2 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback5 hours ago
-
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict5 hours ago
-
Mexicans celebrate election of first woman president5 hours ago
-
Four dead as floods sweep southern Germany5 hours ago
-
Israel govt spokesman says PM views Biden Gaza plan as 'partial'5 hours ago