Brexit Checks To Resume At N.Irish Ports After Security Scare

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:04 AM

Controversial post-Brexit checks suspended at Northern Irish ports over fears staff were being targeted for attack will resume in the coming days, the regional government said Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Controversial post-Brexit checks suspended at Northern Irish ports over fears staff were being targeted for attack will resume in the coming days, the regional government said Tuesday.

Northern Ireland's agriculture ministry said workers staffing new agri-food checks at Belfast and Larne ports will "recommence on a phased basis" starting Wednesday.

Port staff, including those from the European Union, were pulled from ports in Belfast and Larne last weeks over fears they could be targeted.

Since the Brexit transition period ended on January 1, a special set of arrangements has governed trade in the British province of Northern Ireland, which is home to 1.9 million people.

Under a divorce deal agreed between Brussels and London the region has effectively stayed in the EU customs union and single market for goods, with checks on freight arriving from mainland Britain.

The move was designed to prevent hard infrastructure on the border with EU state Ireland to the south -- a flashpoint in "The Troubles" sectarian conflict which ended in 1998.

But the Northern Ireland Protocol has caused anger, particularly in the pro-British unionist community, who say the new checks created an "Irish Sea border".

Senior UK minister Michael Gove on Tuesday likened post-Brexit disruption in the province to "an increased level of turbulence" when a plane takes off.

"Eventually the crew tell you to take your seatbelts off, and enjoy a gin and tonic and peanuts," he told British lawmakers.

Gove said the EU "inflamed" tensions when during a row over Covid vaccine provision in late January it threatened to overturn parts of the protocol -- after previously insisting it was essential and immutable.

A public petition to stop the port checkpoints and return to "unfettered" trade has garnered over 137,000 signatories.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland previously said there is no evidence linking port staff intimidation to paramilitary groups still active in the region after the 1998 peace deal.

However assistant chief constable Mark McEwan said there have been "signs of tension within the community in recent weeks".

