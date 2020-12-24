UrduPoint.com
Brexit Deal Good, Fair, Balanced For Both Sides- European Commission President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Brexit Deal Good, Fair, Balanced for Both Sides- European Commission President



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade deal which is good and fair, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"So we have finally found an agreement .

.. We have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is a right and responsible thing to do for both sides," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen added that the EU would continue cooperation with the UK in all areas of mutual interest.

