Brexit Deal Might Not Be 'Cakeist' But What UK Needs Now - Johnson
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:22 PM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the Brexit deal saying it is what the country currently needs
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the Brexit deal saying it is what the country currently needs.
"I am not going to claim this is a cakeist treaty, Robert, but it is, I believe, what the country needs at this time," Johnson said answering a question from a journalist.