Brexit Deal Might Not Be 'Cakeist' But What UK Needs Now - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the Brexit deal saying it is what the country currently needs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the Brexit deal saying it is what the country currently needs.

"I am not going to claim this is a cakeist treaty, Robert, but it is, I believe, what the country needs at this time," Johnson said answering a question from a journalist.