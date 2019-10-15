UrduPoint.com
Brexit Deal 'still Very Possible': Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

Brexit deal 'still very possible': Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay

Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was "still very possible" as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was "still very possible" as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week.

"The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed butdetailed conversations are under way and a deal is still very possible,"Barclay said as he arrived for a meeting with EU ministers in Luxembourg.

