(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was "still very possible" as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was "still very possible" as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week.

"The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed butdetailed conversations are under way and a deal is still very possible,"Barclay said as he arrived for a meeting with EU ministers in Luxembourg.