Brexit Delay Gives UK Parliament Confidence to Support Early Vote - Brexit Party Chairman

The European Union's decision to satisfy the request of the United Kingdom on a Brexit extension until January 31 could give the UK parliament confidence to support a snap general election, Brexit Party Chairman and co-founder Richard Tice said, adding that the Labor Party is "petrified" by such a prospect

Earlier in the day, European Council President Donald Tusk said that Brussels had agreed to grant the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31. The EU does not want the extension to be used to renegotiate the deal.

"I think the extension was expected.

It is the neutral decision and that, hopefully, gives the House of Commons the confidence to agree to have an election. We have been calling for an election for months. The Labor Party clearly do not want it and are petrified," Tice told the Sky news broadcaster.

Tice added that it was obvious that the Conservatives could not deliver Brexit "on their own" in this parliament and needed help.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for a delay last week after the UK parliament refused to approve the withdrawal deal immediately. Johnson has insisted, however, that Brexit can still be secured within the agreed deadline of October 31.