UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Delay Gives UK Parliament Confidence To Support Early Vote - Brexit Party Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:05 PM

Brexit Delay Gives UK Parliament Confidence to Support Early Vote - Brexit Party Chairman

The European Union's decision to satisfy the request of the United Kingdom on a Brexit extension until January 31 could give the UK parliament confidence to support a snap general election, Brexit Party Chairman and co-founder Richard Tice said, adding that the Labor Party is "petrified" by such a prospect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The European Union's decision to satisfy the request of the United Kingdom on a Brexit extension until January 31 could give the UK parliament confidence to support a snap general election, Brexit Party Chairman and co-founder Richard Tice said, adding that the Labor Party is "petrified" by such a prospect.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Donald Tusk said that Brussels had agreed to grant the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31. The EU does not want the extension to be used to renegotiate the deal.

"I think the extension was expected.

It is the neutral decision and that, hopefully, gives the House of Commons the confidence to agree to have an election. We have been calling for an election for months. The Labor Party clearly do not want it and are petrified," Tice told the Sky news broadcaster.

Tice added that it was obvious that the Conservatives could not deliver Brexit "on their own" in this parliament and needed help.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for a delay last week after the UK parliament refused to approve the withdrawal deal immediately. Johnson has insisted, however, that Brexit can still be secured within the agreed deadline of October 31.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels United Kingdom Brexit January October Election 2018

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s unbeaten double century, Umar Am ..

6 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbaila Dam reduced to 515 MW ..

49 seconds ago

Provision of quality health services among Govt's ..

51 seconds ago

S.Africa deputy president lauds relationship with ..

53 seconds ago

Trump Says Plans to Sign 'Phase One' of China Trad ..

55 seconds ago

No Int'l Presence Expected at Syrian Constitutiona ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.