Brexit endgame: memorable lines from key players

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain cuts all ties with the European Union from January 1 in the latest chapter of Brexit, which has seen many words spoken since 2016. Here are some standout quotes.

- 'Oven-ready' - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke several years of UK political gridlock over Brexit last December with his thumping election victory secured with the help of this simple slogan.

The Conservative leader used the phrase repeatedly during the year-old campaign, claiming he would deliver Brexit in 2020 on the basis of a divorce deal with the EU agreed weeks earlier.

"We have an oven-ready deal, let's put it in the microwave, as soon as we get back after the election on 12 December," he said in October 2019 as he kicked off the campaign.

But the Withdrawal Agreement he struck with Brussels only dealt with preliminary Brexit matters, leaving most issues to be resolved in this year's fraught free trade talks.

- Aussie rules - Another favourite Johnson line frequently parroted by his ministers is their preferred description of a no-deal Brexit, under which UK-EU trade will revert to World Trade Organization rules.

"The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's -- or more like Australia's," the prime minister said in February.

Australia has agreements with the EU related to trade but does not have a comprehensive deal with the bloc -- though it has been negotiating one since 2018.

Instead it currently relies on WTO terms, with tariffs and quotas on many goods, for the bulk of its EU trade.

Australia's former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull warned Johnson "be careful what you wish for", noting his country's position as the EU's 19th-largest trading partner, not its biggest.

- Cherry picking - EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has repeatedly warned Britain against agreeing only to the parts of the bloc's trading rules it likes while avoiding corresponding obligations.

"Britain is demanding a lot more from the EU than Canada, Japan or other partners," he said in June, referring to existing trade deals the bloc has with other countries.

"We cannot and we will not allow this cherry picking." - 'War is over' - Nigel Farage, the arch populist who has made a political career out of euroscepticism, crowned the moment Britain formally left the EU on January 31 with a triumphant speech to pro-Brexit supporters in central London.

"We can celebrate the fact that free from the constraints of the EU, we once again will be able to find our place in the world," he told the crowd, to huge cheers.

"What happens now marks the point of no return. Once we have left, we are never, ever going back... The war is over. We have won!" - 'New start' - Amid fears of gridlock at British ports following the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK government launched a public information campaign this summer "encouraging us all to play our part in preparing for change".

The campaign, branded "The UK's new start: let's get going", took aim at future travellers to the EU, businesses that trade with it, and Europe citizens living in Britain, featuring adverts on television, radio and online.

- Dover difficulty - Then-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab drew derision in November, 2018, when he admitted he had been unaware just how reliant Britain's trade in goods is on Dover.

The southeast English port, Europe's busiest so-called roll-on, roll-off facility, can handle 10,000 trucks a day and accounts for 17 percent of the UK's entire trade in goods.

"I hadn't quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing," he told a parliamentary committee.

The admission did not appear to harm Raab's career: little more than a year later he was promoted by Johnson to foreign secretary.