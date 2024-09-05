Brexit ex-negotiator in frame as Macron seeks new French PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron was on Thursday edging closer to naming a new premier after almost two months of political deadlock, with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier emerging as a leading candidate. Since Wednesday, politicians and media in France have raised expectations that a new head of government would be announced soon to succeed Gabriel Attal following elections in July that resulted in a hung parliament.

But no name has emerged conclusively, with Macron ostensibly seeking a figure who would not be booted out of office by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

But with frustration growing among opponents and even allies over his failure to name a new prime minister -- and a looming deadline to present a budget -- it appears the announcement should not be delayed too much longer.

A left-wing coalition emerged as France's biggest political force but with not enough seats for an overall majority, while Macron's centrist faction and the far right make up the two other major groups in the National Assembly.

Conservative ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former Socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve had been seen as the initial favourites.

But both figures appear now to have fallen by the wayside with the mathematics of France's new parliament stacked against them.

In France, the president Names the prime minster, who can then be censured by parliament.

Both Bertrand and Cazeneuve risked facing a no-confidence motion that could garner support from both the left bloc and the far right.

Both are implacably opposed to Macron and his policy record.

Instead, a flurry of late speculation emerged that Barnier, a right-winger and the European Union's former negotiator on Brexit, could be summoned to make a return to frontline politics as premier.

Barnier, 73, has been all but invisible in French political life since failing to win his Republicans (LR) party's nomination to challenge Macron for the presidency in 2022.

The veteran former foreign minister and EU commissioner is "Macron-compatible" and would not be immediately voted out by parliament, an advisor to the president told AFP, asking not to be named.

If Barnier were to become premier, that would enable the LR party to join a government coalition, said the advisor.

He would not be a candidate in the 2027 presidential election, they added.

"He is very popular with right-wing members of parliament without being an irritant on the left," said a minister in the outgoing government, asking not to be named.