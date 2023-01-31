British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Brexit as a "huge opportunity" on Tuesday, as the UK marked three years since leaving the EU amid economic crisis and a growing public sense of "Bregret"

On January 31, 2020, the United Kingdom ended 47 years of belonging to the European Union and its predecessor, the EEC, soon after Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory for the Conservatives with his promise to "get Brexit done".

An Ipsos poll last week found 45 percent of people in Britain think Brexit is going worse than they expected.

"In the three years since leaving the EU, we've made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges," Sunak said in a statement released for the anniversary.

"I'm determined to ensure the benefits of Brexit continue to empower communities and businesses right across the country," the prime minister said.

Sunak called Brexit a "huge opportunity to deliver" on his priorities of growth, employment and social mobility.

The prime minister -- who will also mark 100 days in office this week -- said the UK had "forged a path as an independent nation with confidence" and "that momentum hasn't slowed".

He said this included Europe's fastest vaccine rollout, trade deals with 70 countries and "taking back control of our borders".

The statement came as Sunak faces numerous challenges, with thousands of UK workers taking strike action over pay that has been outpaced by soaring inflation.