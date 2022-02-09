Brexit Increasing Business Costs, Affecting Trade Flow - UK Parliamentary Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The UK Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday said that the new controls in place over the movements of goods following the UK's total withdrawal from the European Union last year have created additional costs for businesses and affected international trade flow.

"One of the great promises of Brexit was freeing British businesses to give them the headroom to maximise their productivity and contribution to the economy ... Yet the only detectable impact so far is increased costs, paperwork and border delays," committee chair Meg Hillier was quoted as saying in the report.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum, and retaining many of the regional bloc's laws.

On December 31, 2020, the 11-month transition period ended and new requirements for passengers and for moving goods across the border came into force, while others are due to be phased in during 2022.

According to the parliamentary committee, "much remains to be done" to ensure that traders and haulers across the 27 EU member states are ready as the controls are phased in.