Brexit Is A 'sea Change' For Europe: Merkel Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Britain's EU departure on Friday marks a "sea change" for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said.
"We regret (Brexit), and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision," Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference.
Berlin hopes Britain will continue to be a "close partner and friend", Seibert added.