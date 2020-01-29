UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Is 'sad Day' And 'lesson For Us All': Macron

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:29 PM

Brexit is 'sad day' and 'lesson for us all': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Britain's departure from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and represented a "lesson for us all"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Britain's departure from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and represented a "lesson for us all".

Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the French leader said: "Britain is leaving the EU in two days, it's a sad day, a failure and a lesson for us all.

"At the same time, he warned London that France will "not bow to pressure or haste" in negotiations on a future trading deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France London Paris Same All From Sad

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

16 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

16 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.