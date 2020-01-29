Brexit is 'sad day' and 'lesson for us all': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Britain's departure from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and represented a "lesson for us all"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Britain's departure from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and represented a "lesson for us all".

Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the French leader said: "Britain is leaving the EU in two days, it's a sad day, a failure and a lesson for us all.

"At the same time, he warned London that France will "not bow to pressure or haste" in negotiations on a future trading deal.