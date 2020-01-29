Brexit Is 'sad Day' And 'lesson For Us All': Macron
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:29 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Britain's departure from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and represented a "lesson for us all"
Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the French leader said: "Britain is leaving the EU in two days, it's a sad day, a failure and a lesson for us all.
"At the same time, he warned London that France will "not bow to pressure or haste" in negotiations on a future trading deal.