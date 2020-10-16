Brexit lorry park should be named after eurosceptic Farage: petition

UK campaigners have launched an online petition demanding a vast new lorry park being built to cope with Britain's post-Brexit freight traffic is named after anti-EU populist Nigel Farage

The apparently tongue-in-cheek petition calls for the Brexit Party leader's name to adorn the giant truck stop under construction in Kent, southeast England, to cope with future Channel congestion.

"Without his years of selfish grift, dissembling and misapplied zeal on the behalf of the more gullible voters of Kent this project just would not be happening," stated the petition posted on Change.org.

"For the foreseeable future everyone should genuinely be able to refer to this diesel soaked valhalla as Nigel's Folly," it added.

The petition launched Thursday had garnered thousands of signatories by Friday morning, with some suggesting alternative Names for the site, including "Farage Garage".

Farage, a former eurosceptic member of the European Parliament and ex-leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), has campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union for decades.

He was one of the central characters in the divisive 2016 referendum, attracting controversy by focusing his campaign on mass immigration.

Following the surprise victory by the "Leave" side, Britain formally left the EU in January but has remained bound by its trade terms until the end of the year as part of a transition period.

London is still trying to negotiate a free trade deal with Brussels, but whatever is agreed, the UK will leave the bloc's customs union and single market in 2021, meaning exporters and importers will face new bureaucracy on January 1.

The government is building the new trucking facility -- which it calls an "inland border facility" -- for up to 1,700 lorries next to the M20 in Ashford, around 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the port of Dover.

It is part of a new system that will see hauliers need special permits to gain access to Kent in order to help avoid queues of 7,000 trucks heading for the continent.