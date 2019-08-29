UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit May Speed Up Welsh Split From UK - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:12 PM

Brexit May Speed Up Welsh Split From UK - Lawmaker

Seeing how Brexit is being handled in London will only convince more Welsh to back independence, Neil McEvoy, a member of the devolved Welsh Assembly, told Sputnik on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Seeing how Brexit is being handled in London will only convince more Welsh to back independence, Neil McEvoy, a member of the devolved Welsh Assembly, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully sought Queen Elizabeth's approval on Wednesday to suspend the UK parliament for a month from mid-September, reducing the time it will have to pass any laws to stop a chaotic Brexit and triggering an angry backlash.

"People are looking for an alternative. I can see the Westminster government being very much humbled in the future. I think leaving the European Union will hasten the arrival of a Welsh state.

People will want an alternative to a right-wing English government," McEvoy said.

Most Welsh voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum but recent opinion polls indicated that the share of those supporting an independent Welsh state or at least being "indy-curious" has grown over the past years to more than 50 percent.

McEvoy, who is with the pro-sovereignty Plaid Cymru party, said a disorderly Brexit would have a huge impact on the Welsh economy. As the prospect of avoiding it gets slimmer, it is important for those supporting Welsh independence to "put forward a cogent case for it and take Wales forward," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament European Union London Independence Wales United Kingdom Brexit 2016 From Government Share

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed discusses promoting cooperation wit ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;Human Resources and Emiratisation&#039; refe ..

45 minutes ago

President of &#039;World Council for Tolerance&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

46 minutes ago

First Deputy Chief of Ukraine's SBU Bakanov Appoin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.