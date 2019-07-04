Brexit Minister Says Cannot Rule Out Recession in UK in Case of No-Deal Scenario

(@imziishan)

UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said that he could not rule out a recession occurring in the United Kingdom if the country leaves the European Union without any deal, according to his interview with Sky News, released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said that he could not rule out a recession occurring in the United Kingdom if the country leaves the European Union without any deal, according to his interview with Sky news, released on Thursday.

"As a former Treasury Minister [Barclay's post before Brexit Minister] no one can ever rule out what could happen in the future," he said when asked if he could rule out a recession in the country in case of no-deal Brexit.

Barclay was chosen to lead the country's Brexit preparations in November 2018 by now outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May in one of her attempts to lock down the divorce deal. His work mainly focuses on domestic matters rather than the negotiations themselves.

"The question is are we doing everything we can to prepare and are we trying to get a deal in the first instance, but if not how do we prepare in a sensible and professional manner? And that is what we're working extremely hard for the government to do," he said.

The UK political scenery is in turmoil as Brexit negotiations remain in a deadlock three years after the country voted to leave the 28-nation bloc. May, who became prime minister after the 2016 EU membership referendum, failed to receive support for her Brexit plan within her own parliament and, ultimately, resigned in June. She will continue to serve as a caretaker prime minister until her successor is chosen. The next head of government will take on the burden of resolving the Brexit issue.

After failing to leave the union by the initial deadline of March 29, the European Union gave London until October 31 to decide its fate.