Brexit Minister Tells EU Ambassadors Brussels Fails to Offer Backstop Replacement -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has told EU ambassadors that the bloc was not doing enough to come up with solutions to replace the Irish backstop plan as there are less than two months before the country is due to leave the bloc, media reported on Wednesday.

London and Brussels have been at odds over the Irish border arrangement for months, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to scrap the plan from the Brexit deal and the European Union refusing to renegotiate it.

Barclay told the ambassadors that it is the European Union's responsibility, as much as it is London's, to find a solution, The Guardian reported.

A team of the UK officials led by the prime minister's envoy to the EU, David Frost, will hold talks with the European Commission's negotiating team in Brussels on Wednesday.

The European Union repeatedly warned the United Kingdom that their negotiations are "going nowhere" in response to Johnson's claim that progress is being made in the talks, The Guardian wrote.

The so-called backstop is part of former Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement with Brussels that entails keeping the entire United Kingdom in the EU Customs Union, with Northern Ireland complying with some EU Single Market rules, in case of a no-deal scenario. The measure would be put into effect if a consensus on all the terms of post-Brexit relations is not reached by the end of the transition period.