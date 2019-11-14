Brexit, NHS Named Main Concerns for Brits Ahead of Crucial Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Citizens of the United Kingdom named Brexit and NHS as the top two most important issues shaping their decision on how to vote, an Ipsos MORI Survey showed on Thursday.

Brexit was named as an important factor for the crucial decision on how to vote for 55 percent of the respondents, NHS followed close behind with 54 percent.

Supporters of the Conservative party were more keen to choose Brexit as the top issue, while Labour party voters prioritized NHS.

Other important factors influencing voter decisions include crime and anti-social behavior, with 32 percent of the respondents, and care for older and disabled people, with 31 percent.

Furthermore, immigration was named as an important issue for Brits, with over a quarter of those surveyed expressing that immigration would play a role in deciding on how to vote in elections.

Apart from that, the survey findings showed that 38 percent of Brits have a favorable view of the Conservative party, while just 26 percent favor the Labour party.

The Ipsos Mori poll was conducted from November 8-11. The survey interviewed 1,140 British citizens.

The UK parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12 after the European Union approved a Brexit extension from the previous October 31 deadline to January 31.