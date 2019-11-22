UrduPoint.com
Brexit Party Leader Says EU's Refugee Policy Led To Deaths Of Thousands

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:33 PM

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage slammed on Friday the European Union's management of the refugee crisis during its onset four years ago, specifically the bloc's so-called open door policy, and said that it had ultimately led to the deaths of thousands of people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage slammed on Friday the European Union's management of the refugee crisis during its onset four years ago, specifically the bloc's so-called open door policy, and said that it had ultimately led to the deaths of thousands of people.

"We have always been prepared to do more than our fair share for genuine refugees. But, I am afraid the European Union made an awful mess of this back in 2015 when they sent a message that said that anybody who set foot on the EU soil could stay. And that directly has led to thousands of people drowning in the Mediterranean," the politician said during a press conference aired by Sky news.

He also stated that the UK was ready to meet its obligations for refugees and accommodate them, so long as they were not undocumented.

"If you come to this country [the UK] illegally, through the channel, under the channel, in the back of a container, you will not be allowed to stay," Farage stressed.

European countries is struggling with a migration crisis that began as a result of conflicts in the middle East. The bloc has so far failed to work out a common policy on refugees and migrants, leading to profound disputes among member states some countries are outright refusing to receive migrants.

Meanwhile, many migrants hoping to reach the safety of European shores embark on sometimes very dangerous journeys via the Mediterranean Sea. According to the International Organization for Migration, upwards of 14,000 migrants have died trying to reach the continent via the sea.

