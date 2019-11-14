UrduPoint.com
Brexit Party Leader Says Labor Voters 'Going To Stay At Home' On Snap Election Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Labor voters will likely refrain from casting ballots in the upcoming general elections in the country that could, in turn, provide his party with a "phenomenal opportunity."

"My biggest prediction I can make right now is that very large numbers of people who often vote Labour, but aren't necessarily particularly politically motivated, they are gonna stay at home. And that gives us a phenomenal opportunity in parts of a country like this. Seats in Hull, for example, that voted by over 70 percent to leave [in 2016 referendum], now being represented by Labour MPs that are Remainers and want the people of Hull to vote again in a false choice second referendum," Farage said, as broadcast by the Sky news.

According to Farage, people are not inspired by Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and the party's leadership thinks that people did not understand what they voted for.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12. The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.

