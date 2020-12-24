UrduPoint.com
Brexit Party Leader Says New UK-EU Deal Will Favor French, German Interests

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that the deal between the United Kingdom and the EU was always going to be a deal that was in the interests of the French fishermen and German carmakers.

On Wednesday night, officials from both the UK and the EU worked to finalize the legal text of the post-Brexit deal and put an end to months-long tense negotiations aimed at preserving the tariff-free trade between the sides before January 1, when the transition period expires.

"There was always going to be a deal and it was always going to be a deal that was in the interests of the French fishermen and the German carmakers and that's what we've got," Farage told LBC news.

Farage added that the new deal was going to be a "new EU treaty."

London and Brussels are still engaged in negotiations on the post-Brexit trade deal and are reportedly finalizing an agreement on fisheries.

More Stories From World

