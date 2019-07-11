Brexit Party Member Denies 'Special Relationship' With US Amid Row Over UK Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Richard Wood, a member of the Brexit Party, has argued that the UK-US special relationship is a myth but predicted the two allies will get on well despite a brief spat over the leaked diplomatic cables.

The much-touted "special relationship" was put to the test this week after a UK daily published emails from UK Ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch, in which he labeled the US administration of Donald Trump as "clumsy and inept," prompting a scornful response from the president.

"With regard to the relationship with America we don't have a special one, it's a relationship which America needs more than we do and President Trump is too smart to let it upset anything, once the dust has settled and a new Ambassador appointed [I] think it will be fine," Wood said.

Wood, whose party triumphed at the European parliament election in May, said Darroch's behavior was typical of an upper-class intellectual. He lashed out at outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for taking the diplomat's side instead of recalling him immediately.

May said Darroch, a veteran diplomat who was made a Knight Commander in 2008, had her full backing. The 65-year-old abruptly resigned on Wednesday, saying the situation was making it impossible for him to carry out his role as he would like.