Brexit Party Voters More Confident In UK Election Win Than Labour, LibDem Backers - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Brexit Party's supporters are more confident than the voters of Labour and the Liberal Democrats that they could win a UK general election, with the latter party's electorate being most pessimistic, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, whopping 69 percent of Brexit Party supporters believe that their party will gain most votes in a potential election, with the figure sliding to 45 percent when it comes to assessing chances that the votes will convert into seats under the United Kingdom's first-past-the-post system.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, show greater confidence that any other party that it will be them to emerge victorious from a vote, with 53 percent sharing this belief. The figure dips to 51 percent when they are asked whether the party will gain most votes.

Half of the Labour voters, in contrast, suggest that the party will manage to receive most votes, while only 40 percent state that the party would take the most Constituencies.

The Liberal Democrats, finally, are most pessimistic. A mere 13 percent express belief that the party will take over the most seats, while 19 percent say that it will still manage to get most votes.

The next UK general election is currently slated for 2022. Even though Boris Johnson, the current front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race, previously opposed the possibility of holding an early election, The Times reported earlier on Wednesday, citing sources, that he was planning to call an early election in 2020 to turn the divisions within the opposition party to his advantage as long as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was at its helm.

More Stories From World

