MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who has recently announced his party's campaign launch for a snap general election on December 12, said on Sunday that he was no longer pursuing a parliamentary seat and that he could serve a better purpose.

"I have thought very hard about this: how do I serve the cause of Brexit best? Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one," Farage said in an interview with the BBC, posting the video excerpt on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Tories ruled out a possible electoral pact with the Brexit Party, prompting its leader to warn that his political force would compete against the government in all possible Constituencies unless a "Leave" alliance was formed.

The UK parliament has agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to launch his party's campaign on Wednesday.