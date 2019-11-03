UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Party's Farage Quits UK Snap Election Race, Says Can 'Serve Cause Better'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Brexit Party's Farage Quits UK Snap Election Race, Says Can 'Serve Cause Better'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who has recently announced his party's campaign launch for a snap general election on December 12, said on Sunday that he was no longer pursuing a parliamentary seat and that he could serve a better purpose.

"I have thought very hard about this: how do I serve the cause of Brexit best? Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one," Farage said in an interview with the BBC, posting the video excerpt on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Tories ruled out a possible electoral pact with the Brexit Party, prompting its leader to warn that his political force would compete against the government in all possible Constituencies unless a "Leave" alliance was formed.

The UK parliament has agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to launch his party's campaign on Wednesday.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Twitter Brussels Alliance United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit January October December Sunday All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

1 hour ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

2 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.