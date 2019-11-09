Brexit 'Shock' Strengthened EU Unity - EU Commission President-Elect

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The "shock" of Brexit has caused the remaining EU members to become a more tightly-knit union, European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"As paradoxical as it sounds, the shock of Brexit has brought us closer together.

Because it has not only showed what it means to leave the EU but also what each country stands to gain as part of the EU," she said.

Von der Leyen said in her "State of Europe" address at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin that Brexit had initially been mistakenly perceived as the beginning of the EU's end.

The United Kingdom's long exit process opened eyes of those who had their doubts about the union to what they stood to lose if they left the EU and united the 27 nations during negotiations with London, she argued.