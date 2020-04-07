The negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding Brexit continue as planned even after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease, Daniel Ferrie, a spokesman of the European Commission, said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding Brexit continue as planned even after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease, Daniel Ferrie, a spokesman of the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

"As for the negotiations proper, last week there were technical contacts between the two teams to clarify the relevant legal texts. Yesterday, the deputy head of the task force [the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier], spoke to David Frost, the lead [Brexit] negotiator from the UK, in order to take stock on the work which is being done. Obviously, we will remain in contact with the UK this week," Ferrie said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Barnier and Frost will hold a discussion next week regarding the further steps of the Brexit negotiation process.

Johnson said that he was infected with COVID-19 on March 27. On Sunday, the prime minister was hospitalized at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, and on Monday, he was moved to intensive care. Earlier on Tuesday, his spokesman said that the prime minister was in stable condition.

Barnier said on March 19 that he was also infected with the coronavirus. Frost has self-isolated despite testing negative for COVID-19.

The United Kingdom exited the European Union on January 31, entering an 11-month transition period during which they are expected to negotiate their future relationship.