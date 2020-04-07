UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Talks Ongoing Despite Johnson's Hospitalization - European Commission

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:36 PM

Brexit Talks Ongoing Despite Johnson's Hospitalization - European Commission

The negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding Brexit continue as planned even after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease, Daniel Ferrie, a spokesman of the European Commission, said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding Brexit continue as planned even after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease, Daniel Ferrie, a spokesman of the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

"As for the negotiations proper, last week there were technical contacts between the two teams to clarify the relevant legal texts. Yesterday, the deputy head of the task force [the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier], spoke to David Frost, the lead [Brexit] negotiator from the UK, in order to take stock on the work which is being done. Obviously, we will remain in contact with the UK this week," Ferrie said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Barnier and Frost will hold a discussion next week regarding the further steps of the Brexit negotiation process.

Johnson said that he was infected with COVID-19 on March 27. On Sunday, the prime minister was hospitalized at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, and on Monday, he was moved to intensive care. Earlier on Tuesday, his spokesman said that the prime minister was in stable condition.

Barnier said on March 19 that he was also infected with the coronavirus. Frost has self-isolated despite testing negative for COVID-19.

The United Kingdom exited the European Union on January 31, entering an 11-month transition period during which they are expected to negotiate their future relationship.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union London David Lead United Kingdom Brexit January March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICT, CDA installs three disinfectant walkthrough g ..

5 minutes ago

US to Start Strategic Dialogue With Iraq in Mid-Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

5 minutes ago

Wildlife dept to conduct corona test of employees, ..

5 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister visits Wali Khan University's qu ..

5 minutes ago

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.