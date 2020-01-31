UrduPoint.com
Brexit Teaches EU To Treat Europeans' Expectations On Bloc More Seriously- EU Council Head

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Brexit teaches the European Union that the bloc should take Europeans' expectations regarding it into more serious consideration and explain the value of the EU better, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Brexit teaches the European Union that the bloc should take Europeans' expectations regarding it into more serious consideration and explain the value of the EU better, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

The European Council chief together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli held a joint press conference ahead of the UK's official exit from the EU later in the day.

"To take much more into consideration the expectations of the European citizens towards the European Union.

It is also very important to explain what is the daily added value of this political project," Michel said when asked what lessons the EU should take from Brexit.

On Friday, the United Kingdom is set to leave the EU at midnight local time in accordance with the UK Withdrawal Agreement, which was signed last week. The exit will be followed by an 11-month transition period so that the sides will be able to settle the pending issues in how they want their future relations to look.

