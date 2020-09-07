(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Brexit terms that Britain agreed to before formally exiting the European Union "must be respected," chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday, after reports London may seek legislation to override a key part of the deal.

"Everything that has been signed must be respected," Barnier told France Inter radio, in response to a Financial Times report claiming British Premier Boris Johnson wanted to revise agreements on Northern Ireland and state aid.