Brexit Terms UK Signed 'must Be Respected': EU's Barnier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Brexit terms UK signed 'must be respected': EU's Barnier

The Brexit terms that Britain agreed to before formally exiting the European Union "must be respected," chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday, after reports London may seek legislation to override a key part of the deal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Brexit terms that Britain agreed to before formally exiting the European Union "must be respected," chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday, after reports London may seek legislation to override a key part of the deal.

"Everything that has been signed must be respected," Barnier told France Inter radio, in response to a Financial Times report claiming British Premier Boris Johnson wanted to revise agreements on Northern Ireland and state aid.

