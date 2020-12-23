UrduPoint.com
Brexit Trade Deal Possible Within Hours: EU Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Brexit trade deal possible within hours: EU sources

The European Union and Britain could agree the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal within hours, European sources told AFP, as negotiations continued

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union and Britain could agree the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal within hours, European sources told AFP, as negotiations continued.

"We are in the final phase," one official said. Asked whether this meant a deal later Wednesday, a source close to the talks said: "Very likely, yes."

More Stories From World

