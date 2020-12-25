PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Fishing terms of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom cause concern and cannot satisfy European fishermen, the mayor of France's port city of Boulogne-sur-Mer has told the Europe 1 radio.

Brussels and London reached a trade deal on Thursday. Fishing rights had been among the thorniest issues in months-long talks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal would raise the country's share of fishing quotas from around half to two-thirds in five and a half years. Media reports say that the EU's fishing rights in the UK's waters will reduce by 25 percent by 2026.

According to mayor Frederic Cuvillier, who earlier served as French junior minister for sea and fisheries, a part of the Brexit agreement that concerns fishing "is unsatisfactory for European fishermen, primarily because it calls into question the historical rights that had been acquired before the UK joined the European Union."

"Discussions are underway about reducing the volume of catches by Europeans, but on the basis of quotas, about which we know nothing," he added.

Cuvillier noted that the situation causes "caution and concern," as Johnson had stated that the UK's share of the catch in its own waters would increase.