UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Trade Deal 'Unsatisfactory' For European Fishermen - French Port's Mayor

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Brexit Trade Deal 'Unsatisfactory' for European Fishermen - French Port's Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Fishing terms of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom cause concern and cannot satisfy European fishermen, the mayor of France's port city of Boulogne-sur-Mer has told the Europe 1 radio.

Brussels and London reached a trade deal on Thursday. Fishing rights had been among the thorniest issues in months-long talks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal would raise the country's share of fishing quotas from around half to two-thirds in five and a half years. Media reports say that the EU's fishing rights in the UK's waters will reduce by 25 percent by 2026.

According to mayor Frederic Cuvillier, who earlier served as French junior minister for sea and fisheries, a part of the Brexit agreement that concerns fishing "is unsatisfactory for European fishermen, primarily because it calls into question the historical rights that had been acquired before the UK joined the European Union."

"Discussions are underway about reducing the volume of catches by Europeans, but on the basis of quotas, about which we know nothing," he added.

Cuvillier noted that the situation causes "caution and concern," as Johnson had stated that the UK's share of the catch in its own waters would increase.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France European Union London United Kingdom Brexit Media From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

40 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

41 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

48 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.