Brexit trade talks are 'over' unless EU shifts: Johnson aide

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday said Brexit trade talks were effectively at an end unless the European Union shifted its position, despite an offer of a fresh round of negotiations.

"As far as we're concerned, the trade talks are over.

The EU have effectively ended them and only if the EU fundamentally shifts its position will it be worth talking," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

"EU negotiators should only come to London next week if they are prepared to intensify talks and compromise, otherwise don't bother."