UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Trauma Helps Ireland Face COVID-19 Crisis: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Brexit trauma helps Ireland face COVID-19 crisis: Prime Minister

Ireland's preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have left the country better placed to face the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland's preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have left the country better placed to face the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday.

"Because of the work our ministers did to ensure that we would be able to withstand the worst effects of a no-deal Brexit, we are now in a better position than if we were starting to think about some of these issues for the first time," he said.

Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU caused unprecedented turmoil in Ireland and left it facing the prospect of a "no-deal" split between London and Brussels.

Forecasters suggested such a scenario would have caused huge economic damage and the likely emergence of a hard border with Northern Ireland.

That would have severed vital Irish supply routes and potentially reignited the sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" which killed 3,500.

"The work spent thinking about supply lines, about the impact of a shock to the economy, the money we set aside through prudent management of our finances -- all of this is now being deployed against a different kind of national threat," Varadkar told the Dail, Ireland's lower house of parliament.

"We did not expect or predict a pandemic of this kind, but we were prepared for an economic crisis, and we are in a much stronger position today as a result." A Brexit withdrawal deal was eventually secured and Britain left the EU on 31 January.

Varadkar said the period of no-deal drama seemed like "simpler times" compared to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) predicted Thursday that if government pandemic measures last 12 weeks, the Irish economy would slide into recession, shrinking 7.1 percent in 2020.

Over 350,000 could also lose their jobs and the government budget could slip from a surplus into a deficit of 4.3 percent of total economic output.

Schools and universities as well as vast swathes of non-essential businesses have been closed by government order, whilst gatherings and events have also been banned across Ireland until April 19.

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 1,564 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget Brussels Leo London Split Ireland Money Brexit January April Border 2016 2020 All From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB to make contribution in fight against COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Tecno Partners Tiktok For #CAMONSHOW Challenge

7 minutes ago

Solid Waste Association offers all out support to ..

13 minutes ago

PTA Conducts Quality of Service Surveys

18 minutes ago

Realme C3 Benchmark Performance & Light on Pocket

21 minutes ago

OPPO Extended the Warranty Period for 2 Months For ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.