MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A new poll out Tuesday has revealed the depth of UK citizens' exasperation with the Brexit process, with most of those backing the new terms of exit doing so in order to get it over with.

The survey by YouGov among 1,689 adults from October 27-28 found that they were split on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal, with 39 supporting it, 32 opposing and 30 having no opinion about it.

The respondents were asked to give the reason why they supported the deal in their own words, and the dominant reason could be summed up as "getting Brexit done."

Fifty-two percent of the 681 deal backers said they supported it because "it needs dealing with," "to end the impasse," "just get on with it," "just to get out," "want to get it over and done with." Many also called the process "rubbish" and "nonsense" or said they were "just fed up" or "sick of it."