Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Brexit Will Not Affect English Language Status in European Institutions - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The status of the English language, which is one of the official languages in European structures, will remain as such even though the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik.

The new agreement on London-Brussels relations came into force on January 1, finalizing the years-long withdrawal process of the UK from the bloc. In the meantime, English is one of the three so-called "procedural" languages in the EU, which is a higher linguistic status among other languages used by the bloc.

"English is the official language of Ireland and Malta, not just the UK. Thus, English will remain the legally official language of the European Union after the UK leaves," the representative said.

Earlier this week French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune called for promoting "linguistic diversity" and stop speaking "broken English" within the bloc. Notably, the French language is one of the main working EU languages, apart from English and German. Paris is due to address this matter in the first half of 2022, a period of French presidency in the Council of the EU.

Besides, discontent with the role of the English language in EU communications was expressed by the French section of the Association of European Journalists back in September 2020, claiming that it gave an unfair competitive advantage to the English-speaking press.

The EU uses 24 official languages in communications and daily activities of the bloc's institutions.

