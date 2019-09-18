UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit with a deal is still possible, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday, with slightly more than a month left until the deadline of October 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Brexit with a deal is still possible, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday, with slightly more than a month left until the deadline of October 31.

"Basically, it is going to come down to a decision by the United [Kingdom's] government, but it [no-deal Brexit] will never be the choice, the preferred option of the European Union, and that's why I think it is better now to focus on what we can do in terms of concluding that deal, something which is desirable, and still, in my view, possible," Juncker said at the European Parliament.

The European Commission president said that his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been "friendly" and "constructive."

Johnson has said he intends to take the United Kingdom out of the bloc on October 31, whether there is a deal or not. A backstop agreement on Northern Ireland's border remains a sticking point. Johnson wants to get rid of the backstop, while the European Union wants a safety net to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Ireland United Kingdom Brexit October Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Taliban tell Trump their 'doors are open' for talk ..

3 seconds ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan cha ..

2 minutes ago

NIDA launches project "Female Youth Empowerment"

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 45 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

European equities dip at open before Fed

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.