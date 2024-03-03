(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The high-quality Belt and Road cooperation provides huge opportunities for partner countries to achieve common development and improve people's well-being, Spokesperson for the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Liu Jieyi said here on Sunday.

The last decade of practice has fully demonstrated that building a community with a shared future for mankind conforms to the trend of human development and progress and serves the common interests of peoples of all countries, Liu made the remarks during a press conference held by the CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body.

Mentioning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Laos Railway and the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, he said various livelihood projects have helped Africa, Asia, the South Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean to improve medical infrastructure and promote rural poverty alleviation.

Over the past 10 years, the Chinese government has signed more than 240 documents on Belt and Road cooperation with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations, he noted.

The CPPCC National Committee has communicated with more than 200 institutions in 50 countries and established new ties with 41 foreign think tanks and 12 civil organizations, building consensus to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

The CPPCC National Committee also conducted in-depth research and put forward opinions and suggestions on green, low-carbon and sustainable development, as well as solidarity and cooperation between China and other developing countries, added Liu.

He said, China's national political advisors believe that the long-term positive trend of the country's economy, which is resilient with great potential and vitality, will continue to be consolidated and strengthened in the future.

China's economy picked up on the whole in the past year as the country has withstood external pressure and overcome internal difficulties. The main targets for economic and social development were achieved, and high-quality development showed solid progress, Liu added.

He said, this year, the CPPCC National Committee will continue making contributions and providing suggestions for realizing the goal of Chinese modernization.

The committee conducted in-depth research and investigation and provided in-depth consultation on political affairs to fulfill its responsibilities in 2023.

He said the 14th CPPCC National Committee has focused on making suggestions on the Chinese path to modernization in a wide range of fields, including China's rural revitalization, development for private enterprises, building the country's ecological civilization, enhancing the influence of Chinese civilization and improving policy systems to boost birth rates.

This year, the CPPCC National Committee continues to focus on the goals and tasks of Chinese modernization and make advice and recommendations in accordance with the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, the major strategic needs of the country and practical issues in development, he said.

Besides, Liu said the CPPCC also keeps enriching the form of consultation to improve its quality and gives full play to the unique strengths of consultative oversight throughout the political advisory body's work.

Since the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, 94 consultation activities have been held, with a total of 5,087 participants and 1,602 people making speeches, fully reflecting the opinions and suggestions of the general public, he added.

The National Committee of the CPPCC is the country's top political advisory body. It will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10, lasting six days.

