BRI Plays Pivotal Role In Fostering Regional Economic Development: Sami Saeed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed highlighted Pakistan's national pride in being a significant contributor to the success of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and emphasized the pivotal role of the BRI in fostering regional connectivity and economic development.

During the meeting with the Chinese technology enterprises minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with China with a focus on infrastructure development and sustainable growth.

He further said that Pakistan’s active involvement in the BRI reflects the country’s steadfast dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships and enhancing global cooperation, CEN reported on Tuesday.

Zhang Xiaodong, President of Zhongguancun the Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA), introduced the cooperation between China and Pakistan and further said that Zhongguancun the Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association, Pakistan Embassy in China, Special Technology Zones Authority and other Pakistani institutions will jointly select 100 Chinese enterprises that intend to expand the Pakistani market to visit Pakistan for docking, investigation, investment and business development.

