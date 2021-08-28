UrduPoint.com

BRICS Agriculture Ministers Adopt Action Plan For 2021-2024 - India

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

BRICS Agriculture Ministers Adopt Action Plan for 2021-2024 - India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The agriculture ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) adopted an action plan on agricultural cooperation for the 2021-2024 period, India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2021.

"During 11th meeting of BRICS [on Friday], the Agriculture Ministers made a joint declaration on covering a wide range of focus areas for future cooperation, Action Plan 2021-24 of BRICS COUNTRIES & adopting BRICS Agriculture Research Platform," the ministry said on Facebook.

The new BRICS Agriculture Research Platform was developed by India to boost research cooperation within the organization to improve the use of agricultural technologies.

BRICS has united the world's largest developing economies since 2009. Together, they are estimated to account for 41% of the world's population, 24% of the global GDP, and over 16% share in the world trade.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Facebook Agriculture Brazil South Africa Share

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League

9 minutes ago
 SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

39 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

44 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.