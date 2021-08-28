BRICS Agriculture Ministers Adopt Action Plan for 2021-2024 - India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The agriculture ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) adopted an action plan on agricultural cooperation for the 2021-2024 period, India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2021.

"During 11th meeting of BRICS [on Friday], the Agriculture Ministers made a joint declaration on covering a wide range of focus areas for future cooperation, Action Plan 2021-24 of BRICS COUNTRIES & adopting BRICS Agriculture Research Platform," the ministry said on Facebook.

The new BRICS Agriculture Research Platform was developed by India to boost research cooperation within the organization to improve the use of agricultural technologies.

BRICS has united the world's largest developing economies since 2009. Together, they are estimated to account for 41% of the world's population, 24% of the global GDP, and over 16% share in the world trade.